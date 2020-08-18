University of South Carolina announces free COVID-19 saliva tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is joining a handful of universities nationwide to implement saliva tests for COVID-19.

The school said Tuesday the tests will be free for students, faculty and staff on its Columbia campus.

The implementation of the tests comes amid the university’s attempt to hold classes, which are set to begin Thursday, in person.

Other schools, including Clemson University, are delaying the start of in-person teaching due to the pandemic.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths have begun to fall in the state over the last month. On Tuesday, health officials reported 691 new confirmed cases and 47 additional deaths.