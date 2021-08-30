University mourns loss of freshman football player killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) is mourning the loss of one of their own, Lorvens Florestal, after he was shot and killed in an off-campus incident early Sunday morning.

“Whenever I heard the news today it truly broke my heart because he came in as a freshman just so young and to be a part of what happened breaks all of CSU’s hearts and thoughts and prayers are going out to his family and everyone close to him,” said Madison Landstrom, A CSU student.

Officials say Florestal, a 19-year-old male from Del Ray Beach, Florida was shot and killed outside of a West Ashley residence early Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 511 Risher St. from a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect and continue to investigate the incident.

The Charleston Southern University Head Football Coach Autry Denson said, “My heart hurts for Lorvens Florestal’s family and friends back home in South Florida. Our CSU football ministry, the CSU family, and communities all over this country should never have to endure senseless acts of violence. Under no circumstances should this be the narrative of Lorvens’s life, a young man just beginning to live out his dream of being a division one student-athlete. My commitment, and that of our football ministry, is to continue to trust God for guidance, and to live each day with the intentionality and purpose necessary to honor Lorvens’s legacy.”

Officials from CSU say counseling services and campus ministries teams are available for anyone seeking emotional and spiritual guidance.

“Charleston Southern counseling is open if anyone who needs to talk about it, we love him and his family,” said Landstrom.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating and plans for a memorial service have not yet been announced.