Unidentified body dug up after 45 years to try to match DNA

South Carolina News

by: WSPA, AP News

Posted: / Updated:
DNA Strands_34157

3d render of a DNA spirals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities hope the popularity of DNA testing to trace family roots will help them identify a man who was beaten, burned and dumped in woods in South Carolina 45 years ago.

WSPA-TV reports the man was found in woods just off state Highway 20 in Greenville County by a hunter in January 1975.

The body appeared to be a man in his early 20s with dark skin about 5-foot-11.

Now the Greenville County Coroner’s Office is digging up the remains and sending them to a lab to extract DNA.

Authorities say identifying the body could make it easier to start tracking who might have wanted to kill the man.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories