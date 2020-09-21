Unidentified body dug up after 45 years to try to match DNA

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities hope the popularity of DNA testing to trace family roots will help them identify a man who was beaten, burned and dumped in woods in South Carolina 45 years ago.

WSPA-TV reports the man was found in woods just off state Highway 20 in Greenville County by a hunter in January 1975.

The body appeared to be a man in his early 20s with dark skin about 5-foot-11.

Now the Greenville County Coroner’s Office is digging up the remains and sending them to a lab to extract DNA.

Authorities say identifying the body could make it easier to start tracking who might have wanted to kill the man.