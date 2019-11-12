U of South Carolina fraternity suspended over hazing report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina has suspended a fraternity for three years amid allegations it hazed members.

In a statement obtained by news outlets on Monday, university spokesman Jeff Stenslad said Lambda Chi Alpha has been suspended until fall 2023.

The national fraternity’s CEO stated on behalf of the organization that the chapter was suspended Sunday over multiple reports of conduct violations. Officials said they hope the chapter can return to campus in a few years with a group of men “committed to following” its bylaws.

The university’s website said Lambda Chi Alpha was on probation for a Spring 2018 hazing report of “violent conduct” and alcohol. No additional details were released.

A national spokesman said members must move out of the house. The university will help relocate displaced members.