Two people arrested, accused of bringing contraband to SC inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, police arrested two people charged with working together to bring contraband into Lee Correctional Institution. Officials say charges are pending against a third man.

The arrests were made after a month-long investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department and the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Investigators uncovered an operation involving a Wedgefield woman, a maintenance worker at Lee CI and an inmate.

Michael Lynn Mattox, 55, of Ridgeway, is charged with providing contraband to an inmate and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Mattox, a maintenance worker at Lee CI, was fired after his arrest.

Jessica Nichole Colclough Frasier, 31, of Wedgefield, faces charges including two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to an inmate.

The charges against Frasier involve packages of marijuana, cell phones, tobacco, rolling papers, phone chargers and lighters found in her car during a traffic stop and later in her home Dec. 16.

Investigators say Frasier and Mattox brought contraband to an inmate at the prison five times between Nov. 1-Dec. 16.

Charges will be forthcoming against the inmate.

