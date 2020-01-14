TV casting director sues production firms after SC filming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A former casting director for the television series “Mr. Mercedes” says she wasn’t paid for overtime work for the show that filmed in South Carolina and aired on Audience.

Taylor Campbell says in a recently filed federal lawsuit that she was an extras casting director during part of 2018.

Her lawyer says she worked many hours beyond a 40-hour week and was never paid for the overtime work.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

Representatives of four companies named as defendants did not immediately return messages seeking comment.