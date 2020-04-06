BREAKING: Gov. McMaster orders SC to stay at home, work

Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina officials provide a live update on the state’s response to COVID-19. Having trouble viewing? Visit here.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — South Carolina’s governor is issuing all residents to stay at home or at work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday that “it is time, according to the data.”

“Why is it time? Because too many people…are on the roads, too many people are on the waters, too many people are in the stores,” he said.

This will go into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. Everyone should stay at home unless going to work or getting necessities.

McMaster says violating the order is considered a misdemeanor crime punishably by up to 30 days in jail or a fine of $100 for each day of the violation.

Meanwhile, 183 new cases have been announced in the state bringing the total to 2,232 with 48 deaths.

Lowcountry Rep. Joe Cunningham said he “wish this had come sooner” but is glad to see the executive action being taken.

Glad to see Gov. McMaster take this action. This is what is needed to save lives, flatten the curve, protect heath care workers + those on the frontlines and return to normal as quick as possible. https://t.co/vmwMpSc6YU — Rep. Joe Cunningham (@RepCunningham) April 6, 2020

