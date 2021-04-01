Trump looms large in race for South Carolina GOP chairman

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick discusses Republicans’ election night wins on in Ladson, S.C. In South Carolina, where Donald Trump’s 2016 primary victory marked a turning point in solidifying his nomination, and where support for him remained high throughout his term in office, the contest to lead the state’s Republican Party is turning into a debate over whose support for the former president is highest.( (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The contest to lead South Carolina’s Republican Party is turning into a debate over whose support for former President Donald Trump is highest.

Drew McKissick is seeking his third term at the helm of a party that last year further strengthened its power in the state in last year’s elections.

He’s being challenged by Lin Wood, a Georgia attorney who has insisted Trump actually won the election, but that it was rigged for him to lose.

Trump has endorsed McKissick. State Republicans will choose their chairman at next month’s convention.