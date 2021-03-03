Trump endorses SC’s Tim Scott in 2022 Senate reelection bid

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during the first night of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s 2022 reelection bid.

The statement Tuesday continued to make clear Trump’s intention to remain a dominant force in Republican Party politics.

Trump issued a statement through his Save America PAC, saying Scott had his “Complete and Total Endorsement” and complimenting Scott’s work on behalf of the military, law enforcement and veterans.

President Donald Trump listens as Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a meeting on opportunity zones in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The only Black Republican in the Senate and one of its three Black members, Scott previously served one term in the U.S. House and has been in the Senate since 2012.

He has said that the 2022 Senate race would be his last.