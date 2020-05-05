Trooper: SC DUI prosecutor charged with DUI, fired from job

ROCK HILL, S.C. (The Herald) — Authorities said a South Carolina DUI prosecutor was fired from his job after he was accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene.

Jamie Terrell Nichols was charged Saturday with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

State Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Nichols left the scene of a two-car crash outside of Rock Hill Saturday.

Later, Rock Hill police said Nichols was found at a second crash.

Authorities said Nichols had a blood alcohol level of .16, which is double the legal limit.

Nichols was a DUI prosecutor but was terminated after his arrest.

Nichols’ lawyer said Nichols was a well-respected member of the legal community.