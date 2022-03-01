CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Trial is now underway for four men who are accused of killing a Conway man in 2017.

Last week, the trials of Ces’Swauan Simmons, Rayquan Bennett, Joshua Spain and Sheprell Strickland began with motions and jury selection. They’re each charged with first-degree assault and battery by a mob resulting in death and murder.

The men are accused of murdering 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe in December of 2017 in Conway.

The case will continue this week with testimony and evidence.

Spain, who was released on bond in 2018 for the murder charge, was also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in the Conway area in connection with several drive-by shootings in April 2020. The victim’s father expressed his concern at the time about Spain being released on bond.