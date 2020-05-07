Treasurer will retire after backlash from missed $1 million payment

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county elected treasurer said she would step down from her role after failing to deliver a $1 million payment to a neighboring county for nearly two years.

Cherokee County Treasurer Jackie Williams wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster this week stating she would retire on June 30.

Her announcement came after news outlets reported she failed to give Spartanburg County its share of 2018 tax revenue from a business park that straddles county lines.

Spartanburg County finally got their payment in April.

Williams said the missed payment was “an oversight.”

McMaster will have to find a replacement for Williams until the November election.