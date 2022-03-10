COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports in South Carolina is is suddenly back in front of lawmakers.
A similar proposal died in a House committee last spring even as nearly a dozen other states, all Republican-led, passed their own laws preventing transgender students from playing on girls sports teams.
On Thursday, a House subcommittee heard testimony for an hour on the proposal. Next week, a Senate subcommittee will have its own public hearing.
The bill says the gender of students on their birth certificates will determine whether they can play on a boys team or a girls team.