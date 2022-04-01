COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposal to stop transgender students from playing girls’ and women’s sports in public South Carolina high schools and colleges is moving through the state House after stalling twice last year.

Members of the House Education and Public Works Committee didn’t comment on the bill before they voted 11-2 Thursday to send the proposal to the chamber floor.

Another committee later Thursday morning made the bill a priority so it will be debated on the House floor before almost all other bills next week.

The legislation would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

About a dozen states have already passed similar legislation.