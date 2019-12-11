Train slams into semitrailer, spills fuel in South Carolina

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (AP) – Emergency responders in South Carolina say a train slammed into a semitrailer stranded in the middle of the tracks, injuring two people and spilling 40 gallons of diesel.

Berkeley County emergency crews responded to the scene in St. Stephen on Monday.

County officials told news outlets two people were treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether the driver was inside the vehicle at the time.

Video captured by witnesses shows the semitrailer stalled on the tracks as the train’s horn blares and it barrels forward.

Drivers can be seen moving away as the train plows through the vehicle, sending road signs flying.