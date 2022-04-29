HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Could a debate between Beaufort County and the Town of Hilton Head put a stop sign on the 278 bridge project?

Right now the two sides seem to be at a stalemate.

After more than three years of debate, the $290 million dollar bridge project has a proposed look and clearance from the state of South Carolina and Beaufort County, but the town isn’t sold on the project.

“It’s just an expanse of pavement that is inconsistent with what we want people to think about Hilton Head Island when they come on the island,” explains David Ames, Hilton Head Town Councilman.

Councilman David Ames was far from alone in his feelings about the project at a meeting last week with the County.

The Mayor and Council have approved a plan with two three lane bridges with a slight curve. The idea, to give visitors a better view of the Island’s beauty before they hit land.

“Two bridges or one bridge is a design issue,” Ames said. “What is it that we want people to feel when they cross the creeks and see Hilton Head Island for the first time and I don’t think it’s 120-130 feet of pavement.”

Ames added that the SCDOT plan falls short when it comes to taking care of the historic Stoney neighborhood, where the road will run.

“It’s almost embarrassing for the SCDOT to say we have done that by adding some signs and making a pavilion when you expand the asphalt in front of these houses,” said Ames.

“There are just ways we can acknowledge the impact and do it in a significant way. One of those is to create an economic development corporation that will enhance the opportunities for native islanders that live in Stoney in perpetuity.”

“Has this improved Stoney? No,” continued Ames. “Has this created a gateway experience that is reinforcing the character of the Island? So two of the three goals we set have not been met. I think we can do better and I think we must do better for future generations of islanders.”

Beaufort County agrees with the SCDOT’s plan, which is one six-lane bridge onto the Island.

“The county and SCDOT both favor one bridge,” explains Chris Ophardt, Beaufort County Public Information Officer. “It will have less of an environmental impact, it will have less of an impact on traffic during construction and it will save about $60 million.”

Ophardt says the town’s plan would not only cost $60 million more but delay the project’s finish by close to two years.

Ophardt says there are more money issues. While the funding from Beaufort County has been allocated since 2018 and will be there, the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank has given Beaufort county $120 million in grant funds.

The county has an agreement with the SCTIB that says if the project is not completed by Dec. 31, 2028, the county will have to reimburse the SCTIB for the bank’s previous financial assistance.

The SCTIB could also waive that reimbursement request. But it could allow for the $120 million to be “up for grabs” for another County’s project.

So if the Town of Hilton Head did not vote to approve the project, it could be in jeopardy.

Q: “Would it stop this project?”

A: “I don’t know,” said Ophardt. “Depends on the discussions. But it would seriously jeopardize our funding.”

“If we do not get funding, we may not be able to replace the bridges. One is at the end of its life span, another is almost at the end of its life span. Both bridges are only rated for a category 3 hurricane. the new bridges would be rated for a category 5.”

But Ames says time shouldn’t be an issue for a bridge that could and should be around for decades.

“Prioritizing the final solution for the Island community and the Island economy,” says Ames. “Are we making decisions that are going to hurt the Island more than help the island and the net impact at this time, in my opinion, is yes that is happening.”

To stay on schedule for 2028, the project needs to receive a “Finding of No Significant Impact” of FONSI from the Federal Highway Administration this summer.

Ophardt says the County plans to apply for the FONSI by the end of May. That way it could continue into a design phase.

The Town of Hilton Head still has not given municipal consent for the current bridge expansion plan.

The Council has a meeting May 3. So far, the bridge issue is not on the agenda.