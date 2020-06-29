Thousands of starfish wash up on South Carolina beach

People play with starfishes as thousands of them washed ashore during low tide on Garden City Beach, S.C., Monday, June 29, 2020. Thousands of small starfish washed ashore during low tide on Garden City Beach, S.C. Residents and tourists rushed play in the mass of wriggling starfish, collecting some and putting handfuls of others back into the water. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WSAV/AP) – Thousands of starfish washed ashore during low tide on Garden City Beach on Monday, creating a wild sight.

Residents and tourists rushed to play in the mass of wriggling starfish, collecting dead ones and putting handfuls of live ones back into the water.

News outlets report that experts say this kind of activity from starfish is fairly common this time of year. Ann Malys Wilson, interpretative ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park, told Myrtle Beach Online that the starfish are known as Lined Sea Stars.

