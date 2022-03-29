COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director and former South Carolina Governor David Beasley said his organization will need between $200 million to $300 million a month to help stabilize Ukraine.

Beasley announced a new international fundraising push to help get aid to the people of Ukraine at the South Carolina State House Tuesday. He was joined by former South Carolina Governor Jim Hodges, former New York Governor George Pataki and others.

According to Beasley, the war in Ukraine is impacting the global food supply chain. He called Ukraine the ‘breadbasket for the world’. Beasley said the country grows enough food to feed 400 million people.

“If this war continues for 60 more days we’ll see 30 more million people go into severe acute food insecurity,” Beasley said, “If it lasts for four more months, its 50 million more people.”

The world could experience more famine, destabilization and mass migration due to the conflict in Ukraine Beasley said Tuesday.

Before the war in Ukraine, WFP officials say they were billions of dollars short of what they needed due to ongoing crisis in other countries like Afghanistan and Ethiopia. “When we don’t have enough money we have to choose who eats, who doesn’t eat. Who lives and who dies,” Beasley said.

WFP was also dealing with spiking food, fuel and shipping costs before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Beasley said, “This is not a war just about Ukraine. This is a global war of which every American and every person on earth will feel it’s impact if this war isn’t brought to a conclusion quickly and if we can’t offset the lack of food production in the breadbasket of the world.”

Currently, WFP is feeding about a million people in Ukraine with plans to scale up their efforts to up to 6 million by June if needed. Beasley said they’re calling on the private sector and individuals to support their work.

“The world needs you know more than ever,” Beasley said.

For more information or to donate click or tap here.