‘The devil himself’: SC man arrested for selling drugs in front of drug rehab center

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he was caught trying to sell drugs in front of a drug rehabilitation center.

“When this complaint first came into our Drug Diversion Division, I was hoping this was a sick joke,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Great investigative work has now led to this arrest for an unbelievable act that I hope and pray leads to stiff justice being served.”

David Graham, 37, was arrested after deputies received complaints of a suspicious person loitering in the area of the center, according to authorities. While deputies searched him, a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were located and seized.

“This is an absolute despicable act to take advantage of the addicted at a location in which they sought help in fighting the devil,” Wilkins said. “Then the devil himself shows up at the doorsteps of a rehabilitation center with no regard for the human being while only being concerned with profits.”

Graham was charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.