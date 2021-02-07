‘That is unethical, immoral, and absolutely unacceptable’; Governor McMaster speaks out on teachers’ push for vaccination

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has responded to teachers urging to be a higher priority for COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday.
McMaster send out a series of tweets Sunday morning saying that, “If we allow teachers to jump the line, we are taking vaccines from our most vulnerable population who are dying from this virus.”
McMaster also said that the state has prioritized teachers by placing them in PHASE 1B. “We are working as quickly as we can to keep the line moving and transition to our next phase.”
McMaster’s tweets are below.
McMaster added to his first tweet.
