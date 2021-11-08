Thanksgiving Day races happening throughout SC for runners, walkers, strollers

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – Turkey Day and Race Day?
This Thanksgiving holiday, runners can participate in a various amount of races throughout the state to get their day going.
Thanksgiving Day races include the following:
- Aiken Turkey Trot
- The 10th annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run! The event will be at Citizen’s Park in Aiken
- Ansley Park Turkey Trot
- First annual event for runners to enjoy a 5K morning run, walk, or trot throughout Ansley park in Fort Mill
- Bodyshop Athletics Turkey Trot
- Bodyshop Athletics sponsoring the 2021 Turkey Trot at Golden Hills Golf and Country Club in Lexington
- Electric City Gobbler 5K
- The annual race will be happening in Anderson for racers to enjoy 5K course and proceeds gained will go to scholarship kids in the community to be active through the Operation Active Kids Program
- Florence Turkey Trot
- The 9th annual Florence Turkey Trot 5K happening at Briggs Elementary School in Florence where racers can receive race day shirts, finisher medals, and post-race goodies
- Gobble Your Giblets 5K
- The annual race to help raise money for the USC Upstate men’s and women’s Track & Field and Cross Country programs and to also help promote healthy lifestyle in the community
- Historic Bluffton 5K Turkey Chase
- The annual 5K event happening in Bluffton where prizes will be awarded to the top 3 males and females overall
- Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot
- One of the largest races in Myrtle Beach area, runners will race through Market Common region to receive a race shirt, finisher medal, and post-race goodies
- Race to Be Thankful
- 5K run/walk through the beautiful Gatewood neighborhood in Greenwood with prizes being given to the overall male and female runners, overall masters male and female winner and to age group winners in 10 year increments