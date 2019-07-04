Teen charged in deadly shooting of 11-year-old girl in South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSAV) – One suspect has been charged in the shooting death of 11-year-old Ja’Naiya Scott.

Stephen Powell, 17, has been charged as an adult with murder and attempted murder.

The Anderson Police Chief said Powell allegedly confessed to the crime on social media.

Powell is accused of shooting into a home and killing Scott last month. Two others were also shot, but did not get seriously injured.

Police said that two guns were used during the shooting, and they are currently looking for another suspect.