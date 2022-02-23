GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teacher has been charged after pills went missing in a school nurse’s office in Greenwood County, South Carolina.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Tiara Shea Riser with theft of a controlled substance.

According to the incident report, on Feb. 14 at 1:15 p.m. the principal of Woodfields Elementary School reported missing medication from the nurse’s office.

The principal told deputies the nurse came into work late on Feb. 14. When the nurse arrives late, another administrator has the keys to give medicine to children.

The incident report said the principal stated that Riser somehow got the keys from the administrator. The administrator said she could not remember if she handed the keys to Riser or if Riser took the keys from her.

On Feb. 14, the nurse reported four “Focalin Pills” missing.

The nurse told deputies the pills could have been taken between Feb. 1 and Feb. 11 since she did not count between those dates.

The nurse also told deputies that on Feb. 9 she was out of her office for three minutes and when she returned to her office she found Riser in her office chair.

Riser told the nurse that she was just going around and around in her chair.

According to the incident report, the principal said she has had problems with Riser taking things in the past.

Greenwood School District 50 put the school nurse, Riser and the administrator on administrative leave.