‘Suspicious’ substance at protest was water, antacid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspicious substance that police officials implied that Black Lives Matter protesters had thrown at officers during May demonstrations turned out to be only water and antacid.

The State reported that Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said that a Federal Bureau of Investigation lab test confirmed the contents of the water bottles.

The confirmed contents of the bottles track with what protesters said after the demonstrations — that the substance inside was a harmless formula to lessen the effects of tear gas.

Protesters had said the bottle had just water and baking soda, the latter of which can be used as an antacid.