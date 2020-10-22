Suspects charged in incident resulting in death of SC deputy

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officers arrested two suspects involved in an incident on I-85 in Greenville County that resulted in the death of a deputy from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray L. Kelly, 37

Master Deputy Conley Jumper died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday.

SLED arrested Ray L. Kelly, 37 and Tornell T. Laureano, 24.

Kelly faces charges including Murder, Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Weapons Possession During a Violent Crime, two counts of Resisting Arrest, and Drug Trafficking.

Tornell T. Laureano, 24

Laureano faces charges including Drug Trafficking and Weapons Possession During a Violent Crime.

Kelly and Laureano were booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.