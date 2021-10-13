Suspect in custody after shooting victim turns up at SC elementary school

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting victim turned up Tuesday morning at a Spartanburg elementary school.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened at the Arbor Glen Apartments on Fernwood Glendale Road shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Officers said the victim walked from the apartment complex to Jesse Boyd Elementary School for help.

School staff provided first aid and called an ambulance for the victim.

Police said the victim was shot once in his lower right side.

The victim told investigators that he had been shot by his stepfather.

Officers set a perimeter and began a search on foot and with a K9. Police found the suspect around 10:20 a.m. in a breezeway at the apartment complex.

The suspect, 37-year-old Sammy Lee Ellis, Jr., was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Ellis is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Spartanburg School District 7 reported that the school was on lockdown due to the shooting.

District 7 sent the following notice to staff: