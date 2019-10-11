Blitz Banner

Suspect in $1M South Carolina arson captured in New Jersey

by: AP News

Marvin Leroy Capers-Smith

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (AP) — A suspect accused of intentionally starting a blaze that destroyed three South Carolina buildings has been caught in New Jersey.

The Times & Democrat reported Wednesday that Marvin Leroy Capers-Smith is set to appear in Columbia for a bond hearing next week. He’s charged with arson in a 2018 Holly Hill fire that caused an estimated $1 million in damage and launched a national investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators say they discovered fire accelerant at the scene.

Holly Hill police Chief Joshua Detter has said Capers-Smith was spotted fleeing from the area that night.

News outlets report he was able to escape to New Jersey before he was indicted by a federal judge in May 2018. Capers-Smith was captured by ATF agents last month.

