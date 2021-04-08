Suspect found in South Carolina killings of 2 kids, 3 adults

by: AP News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been found after an hours-long search for the attacker in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening that left five people, including two children and a prominent doctor, dead.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found in a nearby home.

Details on the suspect’s apprehension weren’t immediately released.

The York County coroner’s office says 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie were pronounced dead at the scene along with their grandchildren 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.

A fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis was found dead outside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

