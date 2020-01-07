Suspect charged with murder in Florence officer’s death

FLORENCE, S.C. (WSAV) – State agents filed charges Monday against a man accused of killing Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler on Sunday.

According to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) James Bell, 37, is charged with murder, discharging of firearm into vehicle, and possession of weapon during violent crime.

The fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning at the Florence Regional Airport.

via Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Facebook

Authorities say Winkeler was shot by the suspect while conducting a traffic stop on the airport property. Bell fled the scene but was later apprehended and booked at the Florence County Detention Center.

Law enforcement agencies on Monday escorted Winkeler’s body from the Medical University of South Carolina back to Florence County following an autopsy.

WBTW reports Winkeler’s funeral services will be held Thursday morning at the Florence Center with visitation the day prior.

According to SLED, the investigation is ongoing.