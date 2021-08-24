Suspect charged with attempted murder after man hit with can of corn, then shot during fight

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly hit another man in the face with a can of corn and then shot him in the face during a fight in Longs on Saturday.

According to an arrest warrant, Rashid Okera Uzoma, 22, of Longs, and the victim got into a fight inside a home on W. Highway 9 in Longs where the two men and a woman lived. A police incident report said the victim was hit with a can of corn and suffered a cut before going outside the residence.

Once both men were outside, the incident report said the victim picked up an ax to defend himself. That’s when the arrest warrant said Uzoma retrieved a pistol from inside a vehicle and threatened to kill the victim before firing a shot that hit the victim in the face.

Uzoma went back inside before police arrived but was arrested later after obeying an officer’s request to come out of the residence with his hands on his head, the incident report said. Police also recovered a pistol and ammunition from the scene.

The woman told police she tried to break up the fight while the two men were still inside and fought back to defend herself after she was attacked.

According to the incident report, the fight began after Uzoma returned to the home and accused the victims and two witnesses of breaking into the residence.

Information about the victim’s injuries was not immediately available from authorities. Uzoma was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.