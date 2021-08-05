Suspect arrested in convenience store parking lot murder

UPDATE: The North Charleston Police Department arrested a person of interest in regard to a July 6 murder at a convenience store..

On August 4, detectives interviewed and arrested a male suspect John Ford, 20, for the parking lot deadly shooting.

Ford was charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

———————————————————————————————————————

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) seeks the identity of an individual in relation to a homicide that happened on July 6 at approximately 11:55 P.M in a convenience store parking lot on Dorchester Road.

The homicide occurred in the rear parking lot at the Andrews Mart located at 3713 Dorchester Road.

No warrants are active for the pictured individual at this time – anyone with information regarding the individual’s identity is asked to contact Detective Russ at (843) 740-2859 or any on-duty detective.

Those who want to remain anonymous can also contact the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

A cash reward is offered if any information leads to an arrest.

Count on 2 for updates.