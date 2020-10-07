Suspect accused of throwing flaming cup of gasoline on man in SC

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a man accused of throwing a flaming cup of gasoline into another man’s face has been charged with attempted murder.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Cornelius Neal Diamond was jailed on the charge Monday. He’s accused of throwing the lit fuel at a 26-year-old man last month.

The sheriff’s office says the victim told deputies Diamond had given him a gun to “hold on to” that was later stolen. Officials say Diamond threw the gas at the victim during a confrontation over the weapon.

The man suffered third-degree burns.

It’s unclear whether Diamond has an attorney who can comment for him.

