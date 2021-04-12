Surveyors confirm tornado after storms hit South Carolina

by: AP News

photo: City of Seneca Fire Department﻿

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirm that a weak tornado hit in upstate South Carolina on Saturday.

Surveyors said Sunday that the EF-O tornado had top winds of 80 mph and a path of 1.1 miles, damaging a house and some trees.

Officials also report a car flipped and a CVS pharmacy was damaged in the Oconee County town of Seneca.

Trees and power lines were reported downed in Spartanburg and Greenville counties.

There was also some roof damage, and a radio tower was snapped.

Seneca Fire Chief Richie Caudill says that a driver was sitting at a traffic signal when winds flipped the car.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

