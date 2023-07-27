HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — We continue to follow the story of Josephine Wright – a Hilton Head Island woman being sued by property developers. The lawsuit has gained national attention from celebrities like Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg who have donated to help Wright keep her property.

“Wherever I go people are stopping me and giving me their prayers,” Wright explained.

Prayers and almost $275,000 have been raised for Josephine Wright’s fight to keep her land.

“People want to do something and sometimes giving is the thing they can do to help the cause,” Wright told News 3.

The attention she’s getting has been helping. The town of Hilton Head has asked for construction to stop until the lawsuit is settled. Right now, it looks like that could take a long time.

Wright’s granddaughter, Charise Graves said, “It’s still really upsetting they haven’t reached out to us even with so much going on.”

She continued, “I wish they would have come to us so we could have resolved this outside all of this.”

So far, Bailey Point lawyers only respond in court documents that say Josephine’s claims of intimidation are not true. And, they hold strong that they own part of the 1.8 acres she owns including her back porch.

Wright explained, “I just want to keep this a sanctuary. I believe we will do that. I don’t have any doubts about this is going to happen.”

She isn’t alone at her sanctuary getting calls and messages from, “Japan. France, Brazil. The Congo.”

So much support that the GoFundMe will soon be a nonprofit, the Josephine Wright Fund, to help others dealing with land issues like this.

“This situation isn’t going to be the end of this legacy. I love that. I’m going to keep fighting until the end,” Graves said.

Wright said, “They sympathize with what is happening in this part of the country and most have not made it public. But because I am fighting this fight I think the public now is watching.”

No court date has been set for the case yet and Wright still hopes they can come to some kind of resolution before it goes to trial.