‘Super bowl of fishing’ to be held at South Carolina lake

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say one of the world’s premier outdoor sporting events will be held in the state next year.

The Greenville News reports that the 52nd Bassmaster Classic – often called the Super Bowl of fishing – will be held on Lake Hartwell in March 2022. The sprawling lake is along the South Carolina-Georgia line.

It will be the fourth time the event is held on Lake Hartwell. B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said that the record is matched only by Lay Lake in Alabama. Visit Anderson Executive Director Neil Paul says the estimated economic impact on the region is at least $25 million.