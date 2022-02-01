Sumter Co. couple charged with human trafficking

SUMTER, S.C. (WSAV) — A Sumter couple has been arrested and is facing human trafficking charges. 0

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division(SLED) arrested Will Fullwood on Feb. 4 and charged him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct toward a child. Fullwood was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The SLED investigation was requested in Dec. 2021 by the South Carolina Department of Social Services after a juvenile victim alerted them that she was being human trafficked by Fullwood, according to a warrant affidavit. The victim stated that she had been groomed with gifts, money, bribes, schemes, threats and sexual and physical violence.

Following Fullwood’s initial arrest, he was transported to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and served with an additional arrest warrant for trafficking in persons, victim under 18 years of age.

Tina Mae Epps, Fullwood’s girlfriend, was also arrested and charged with the same charges.

Fullwood and Epps were both booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center but have both been released on bond.

“The human trafficking problem has continued to increase across our nation, significantly in the last two years. There is no place in our society for this type of behavior. We are proud of our partnership to work with these agencies to apprehend those responsible and rescue victims of this horrible crime,” Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Hampton Gardner stated.

SLED also partnered with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations during the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.