Suit: South Carolina GOP chose ‘worst’ map for Black voters

South Carolina Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, looks at a map of suggested U.S. House districts drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. The full Senate was debating the map. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Civil rights groups are accusing South Carolina Republicans of unconstitutionally creating “racially gerrymandered” U.S. House maps to disadvantage Black voters.

An amended complaint was filed Thursday in a lawsuit by the South Carolina chapter of the NAACP.

The lawsuit says the maps would keep South Carolina’s 6th District as a majority-Black district, while “working adeptly to deny the ability of Black voters to elect or even influence elections in any of the other six congressional districts.”

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo, people look over the current South Carolina Senate districts at a public meeting by a Senate subcommittee on redistricting, in Sumter, S.C. South Carolina Republican legislative leaders want to toss a judge from a lawsuit over redistricting plans, arguing in papers filed Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 that the jurist can’t fairly consider the case in part because of prior legal work on such cases. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

South Carolina Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, talks about his suggested map for U.S. House seats during a Senate Judiciary Committee redistricting hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Campsen’s proposal makes few changes in South Carolina’s congressional districts from the 2010 map. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, compares his proposed map of U.S. House districts drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data to a plan supported by Republicans on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.. The full Senate was debating the maps. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Redistricting cases are considered by three-judge panels. For this case, that includes Michelle Childs, who is being considered for a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.

Attorneys for leading Republican lawmakers have defended the maps’ constitutionality.