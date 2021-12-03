Substitute offered weed to students while teaching, made ‘inappropriate’ contact during class, police say

Editor’s note: This story contains profanity, which has been edited.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former substitute teacher was given a $60,776 bond Thursday after police said she made “inappropriate physical contact” with a student while working in a classroom at Myrtle Beach High School and invited students to her home to smoke weed.

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 43, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and for unlawful communication.

While doing TikTok dances with students during class on Nov. 11, Hilton-Hecht is accused of grabbing a victim by the waist, telling him that she loved him, and lifting her breast with both hands and putting it on the victim’s chest, according to warrants obtained by WBTW News.

She’s also accused of texting the victim Nov. 11 with profane language, some of the messages which included “such nasty little b******, F*** [redacted], Yes I am a B****, I am that WITCH, RICH B****, Like A F****** Salem Witch Trial, I am going to f****** miss all of you,” according to the warrant.

At Thursday’s bond hearing, the victim’s family asked for the highest possible bond amount, while Hilton-Hecht’s attorney asked for a personal recognizance bond. The defense said she’s never been in trouble before and was a Spanish substitute at Myrtle Beach High School when the incident happened. She was a substitute for one month.

Her attorney said she’s not a danger to others. Chief Judge Jennifer P. Wilson set the bond at $60,776 surety or cash bond — $30,000 for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges and $776 on the unlawful communication charge.

The judge initially said bond was $30,000 for each of the three charges, but police later said the court made a mistake and that $776 was the maximum bond amount that could be set for the unlawful communication charge.

Hilton-Hecht was ordered to not have any contact with any victims or any schools in the Horry County Schools district while the case is pending.

Hilton-Hecht said she’s lived in Myrtle Beach for three years and previously was a stay-at-home mom in New York.

“HCS is aware of the recent arrest of a former substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, Ms. Angela Hilton,” the district said in a response to a News13 request for comment. “The arrest stems from inappropriate and erratic behavior she displayed in November. As of November 12, 2021, HCS terminated our temporary employment relationship with Ms. Hilton.”

Police began investigating on Nov. 11 after Myrtle Beach High School officials told the school resource officer about “inappropriate behavior” by a substitute, according to a post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police said that Hilton-Hecht also invited students to smoke marijuana at her house and had sent unwanted and improper text messages to students.

The announcement comes about a month after the South Carolina State School Board of Education voted to suspend the educator certificate for a Ocean Bay Middle School math teacher who has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after the teacher was involved in a deadly car crash in Carolina Forest.

This summer, the board also voted to suspend the license of Velma Helena Green, who taught Spanish at Myrtle Beach High School, after she arrested on charges related to child abuse.