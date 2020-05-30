Stephen Colbert encourages South Carolinians to #StaySCStrong amid COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Stephen Colbert is encouraging South Carolinians to stay strong amid the coronavirus pandemic as a part of DHEC’s #StaySCStrong influencer campaign.

Colbert and other prominent South Carolinians are sharing educational videos about steps residents can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

“Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” Colbert said in his video feature. “If you must be out and about, please remember to maintain six feet of social distance and cover your face with a mask. That’s how we all Stay SC Strong.”

Last week, the agency shared a video featuring singer and songwriter Darius Rucker who offered words of inspiration and encouraged South Carolinians to stay strong.

“If we stay careful, stay connected, spread caring, we’ll get through this,” Rucker said.

Other #StaySCStrong campaign videos feature Congressman James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Closing the Gap in Health Care Founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley, and Ron and Natalie Daise from Nickelodeon’s Gullah Gullah Island.

The PSAs are available to view here.

For more information about DHEC’s #StaySCStrong campaign and to learn how you can make and share your own video, visit scdhec.gov/stayscstrong.