State urges South Carolinians to prep for tropical weather

FILE – Stewart Thomason places sandbags that he used for previous hurricanes and tarp to prevent the flooding from rain at his home on the Isle of Palms, S.C. ahead of Hurricane Florence, in this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, file photo. As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, officials in South Carolina are encouraging residents to get their supplies and plans in order, in case the state is impacted by storms again this year. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, officials in South Carolina are encouraging residents to get their supplies and plans in order, in case the state is impacted by storms again this year.

Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed this week South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Emergency managers are urging South Carolinians to start making storm preparation plans. Those should include reviewing insurance policies and discussing what could happen during a major storm.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins Tuesday and runs through November. Tropical Storm Ana became this season’s first named storm on May 23, losing strength the next day.