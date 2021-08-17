State Superintendent, Epidemiologist to discuss COVID-19 school operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education on Monday announced that State Superintendent, Molly Spearman, and State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, will hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the return to school amid a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.

The conference will take place at 11:00 a.m.

According to the SC Department of Education, the women will discuss “recommendations for COVID-19 school operations.” Most districts in the state return to school either this week or the following week.

The conference comes amid a flurry of school districts implementing mask requirements despite Governor McMaster’s attempts to block them, and the largest school district in the state — Pickens — going virtual.