BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Former Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway is being investigated by the state.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced it will prosecute this case.

The change comes directly from 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone asked the AG to take over the case. Stone said the state grand jury has “broader” powers to investigate cases than a local grand jury.

“The state grand jury is an investigative body vested with powers county grand juries do not,” Stone said in a statement to WSAV Tuesday. “Those include the ability to compel sworn testimony. This power can be helpful in investigations involving potential public corruption.”

The Investigations into former Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway started a few months ago.

“Motion number 1 is a motion to terminate Eric Greenway with cause and to remove him from office as Beaufort County Administrator effective immediately,” Beaufort County Council Chairman Joe Passiment said on July 28.

That’s how Greenway’s firing started. His two-year stint as the county administrator came to a close in July.

Passiment said Greenway was fired for violating county guidelines. Greenway hired outside contractors and racked up thousands worth of unapproved spending.

“You violated several provisions of the Beaufort County’s purchasing ordinance, its procurement regulations, processes and guidance for employees and payment practices,” Passiment said.

Greenway is also accused of creating a job for a woman whom he allegedly had a personal relationship with. After she was fired she revealed that prior to that she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Greenway.

At a county council meeting in September, Greenway spoke through his lawyer Paul Porter. Porter said Greenway didn’t have a background in government — which he was upfront about — and that forced him to rely on others.

He said the reasons laid out by the county shouldn’t fall on Greenway and instead the county rushed through the investigation.

“That is still not the sort of intentional insubordination discussed in the cause provision of Mr. Greenway’s contract,” Porter said. “Mr. Greenway never willingly disregarded a lawful practice directive council, that would not be in his nature and you all know that.”