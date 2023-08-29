COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The state of South Carolina has declared a state of emergency ahead of Idalia, and Gov. Henry McMaster has ensured that the state is thoroughly prepared.

The emergency order frees up state resources to prepare for the storm and respond after it passes.

McMaster wants everyone to only rely on official resources, remain self-aware and proceed accordingly.

In a press conference Tuesday, he offered two websites for residents to stay updated: hurricane.sc or scemd.org.

According to McMaster, state officials have been in contact with local sheriff’s offices and utility companies to ensure a smooth transition after Idalia passes.

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s emergency services expect to be fully staffed starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will be out until the storm is over.

The coastal area of South Carolina can expect high tides, intense winds and flooding during the storm.

McMaster did mention that there will be another press conference held after Idalia passes through for an update.