State misconduct probe sidelines South Carolina police chief

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) – The police chief of a South Carolina city has been placed on administrative leave as officials review a seven-month state investigation that found he protected a wealthy donor from criminal charges.

The Greenville News reports Greenville police Chief Ken Miller and interim Capt. Jason Rampey are now both on leave while the city manager reviews the investigation.

The state investigation found that a “wealthy businessman” who donated to the city and police foundation was charged with public intoxication in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories