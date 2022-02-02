State leaders reviewing mental health program at SC public schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State leaders said they are currently reviewing the mental health services program available at South Carolina public schools.

Back in January, the Governor requested this review through an Executive Order. Tuesday morning the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children heard from the state Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS).

According to Director Robert Kerr, his agency is in the early stages of their review of the state’s behavioral health funding and delivery system for students.

They were tasked with assessing the availability of these services to children in the state’s public schools, identifying any barriers to access, and determining the most effective way to use existing funds and if more money is needed. The program is ran through the state Department of Mental Health.

During his State of the State address Governor Henry McMaster mentioned the review, “We must do better. The cost of doing nothing is unimaginable. And the damage, well, the damage will likely be immeasurable.”

Tuesday, Kerr told lawmakers there are 360 therapists working at South Carolina public schools. He also said about 80% of students using these services qualify for Medicaid.

“I think our goal is to try to create an opportunity for school districts to have a slate of providers to choose from and open the provider capacity up,” Kerr said.

Right now, demand for these services has never been higher. Data shows since the pandemic began suicide rates have increased across the country in children and teens. The American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups declared a National State of Emergency in children’s mental health.

Kerr said they’re looking at which options should be on the table to get more therapists in schools. “We think there is an opportunity to leverage telehealth and telemedicine in this area. We don’t think it will solve all our problems but it will alleviate the significant burden at this moment,” he said.

According to Kerr, they’re also looking at the charging practices. Some families in South Carolina are paying after their children sees a therapist at school.

Kerr told lawmakers, “The balanced billing is obviously a deterrent. It’s at the will of the General Assembly and Governor. Is this something we are going to fund for the state or put it on individuals and private insurance to pay?”

The committee will be holding another meeting on this topic and will look at drafting some legislation to introduce later this year.