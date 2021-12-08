State House, Senate districts OK’d in South Carolina

South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander presides over the Senate on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Alexander was elected Senate president the day before. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina state senators have approved new districts for the Senate and House, but legal challenges from civil rights groups are almost certain before filing begins in March for the 2022 elections.

The Senate voted 41-2 in favor of its lines Tuesday, and the House approved its own districts on a 96-14 vote last week. The new maps didn’t make wholesale changes in the districts drawn a decade ago.

But some changes were inevitable after South Carolina added nearly 500,000 people in the 2020 U.S. Census while still having 24 of its 46 counties lose population.

The Legislature plans to finalize its proposal for U.S. House districts when they return for their regular session in January.