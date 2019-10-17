State agent driving SC lieutenant governor cited in wreck

Breaking News
Pamela Sue Evette, Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state agent driving South Carolina’s lieutenant governor has been ticketed after causing a wreck.

Public Safety Department Director Leroy Smith said neither Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, her assistant or the State Law Enforcement Division agent driving them were injured in the wreck around 8 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 29 in Greer.

Smith says the agent turned on his blue lights and siren as he approached an intersection where the light was red and collided with a Mazda van.

Smith said in a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster the van driver suffered minor injuries.

The agent was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device. His name was redacted in the version of Smith’s letter released to reporters.

A State Law Enforcement Division spokesman didn’t respond to an email.

