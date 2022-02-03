Spotlight on domestic abuse after deadly Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been a little more than a week since 29-year-old Taylor McFadden Robinson was shot in the head and killed in Florence.

Her death on Jan. 23 has sparked outrage in the community.

Joyce Ford, the founder of The Naomi Project, a Florence-based group that advocates for women and children who are homeless or victims of domestic abuse, said Robinson’s death highlights why awareness is so vital.

Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr., Taylor’s estranged husband, has been arrested and charged with murder, burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in her death. Police said the two were separated at the time of the shooting.

According to online court records, Taylor filed for an order of protection in March 2021, but it was denied. The two had a divorce hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.

For the past 16 1/2 years, Ford has provided transitional housing to women and their children in domestic abuse situations. She said Tuesday that she doesn’t know the whole situation between Robinson and her husband.

However, she said it starts with communication and talking about domestic violence so this type of stuff doesn’t happen.

“The whole thing is what we need to look at now,” she said. “We need to know that we don’t want that to happen again. We want to make sure that it doesn’t happen, and that’s what the Naomi Project is about. I’m out pitching the Naomi Project to whoever will listen because they need to know that there is a safe place for them to go to or there is support.”

The Naomi Project also has “Naomi Day” coming up. It’s a time when women can come together to show support for other women and children in the fight against domestic abuse. These days are focused on Women’s International Day and Sexual Assault Month. Ford said she’s also looking for volunteers who are willing to get their hands dirty and work hard to help around the establishment.

She is looking for teams from businesses, Greek organizations, and faith-based groups to volunteer for four to five hours for Naomi Day. For more information, email naomiproject06@sc.rr.com or call 843-615-6518.