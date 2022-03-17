WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that “Putin is losing” and “This is the speech of a loser” Thursday following comments where the Russian leader called for a “necessary self-cleaning” of “traitors” in the European country.

“He would not be threatening his own people if they were with him,” Graham tweeted. “I sense things are breaking in Russia. This was the statement of a desperate man.”

If Putin were to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, “I would consider that a NATO Article 5 breach,” Graham wrote. “Radiation would flow outside Ukraine and negatively impact the entire region, including NATO members.”

NATO Article 5 states that an attack against one member of the organization is an “attack against all allies.”

Earlier this month, Graham said tweeted that someone should “step up to the plate” and “take this guy out,” stating that “You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”

Putin’s comments included that Russians “will always be able to distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors, and just to spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths,” according to Reuters.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began an unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24. Since then, Putin has shut down news outlets in the country and detained thousands of protestors.