Speakers highlight voting rights, education during the virtual King Day at the Dome event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — For the second year in a row, one of South Carolina’s largest MLK Day celebrations was held online.

Organizers opted to hold this year’s King Day at the Dome event virtually due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The South Carolina chapter of the NAACP along with other local organizations held the first King Day at the Dome in 2000. They organized it to protests the flying of the Confederate Flag at the South Carolina State House.

The event usually features a church service, march through downtown Columbia and rally at the State House. Monday morning hundreds logged online to watch and take part in this year’s event.

Organizers kicked off this year’s event by celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy. SC NAACP Chapter President Brenda Murphy said, “He was a worker and a doer. Not just a mouthpiece to follow. His belief as we know was that all men were created equal and all should be treated the same. His dream is still in the making.”

This year’s theme was “Why We Can’t Wait”. More than a dozen speakers talked about issues like voting rights and education.

US House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn voiced his support for federal voting legislation passed by the US House. He said the Senate should vote on the bill instead of allow Republicans to filibuster and hold up the bill.

“King asked us to come back and go to work,” Rep. Clyburn said. “To not keep dreaming or stay awake but to work to fulfill the dream. If there was ever a time for the fulfillment of that dream — it’s in 2022.”

The U.S. Senate is set to take up the legislation this week. Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham have voiced their opposition to the bill.

You can watch this year’s King Day at the Dome event by clicking here.